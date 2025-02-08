How To Prepare Boba For At-Home Bubble Tea

Bubble tea is a drink you have to chew, a playful combination of boba pearls and iced tea that's a whole experience in a cup. You can get it at speciality boba shops or from the menu at your local coffee and tea house. You'll see bubble tea at some restaurants, especially those with a menu based in cuisines from Thailand or other regions in Southeast Asia. Even Starbucks put boba pearls on the menu in 2024, giving their customers the option to order bubble tea in the drive-thru. While it's great to have so many options for finding bubble tea out and about, it's also easy to make at home for a morning treat. You can also add bubble tea to your list of whimsical ideas for a perfect afternoon tea party. All you have to do is learn how to prepare boba pearls, and don't worry, that's an easy process.

There are hundreds of ways to make bubble tea. You can make it with or without milk, add any kind of flavorings or fruit, and there's even a hot version. The foundation is the same: boba pearls. These chewy balls have a gummy-like consistency, are usually about the size of marble. Because boba pearls are often made with brown sugar, they bring a little sweetness to your iced tea in addition to their completely different texture. To make boba, just boil dehydrated tapioca pearls in water with some brown sugar or another sweetener.