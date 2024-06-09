The Carrot Trick To Fix Acidic Tomato Sauce

The trick of adding carrots to your sauce is a nearly foolproof one ... with just a few easy pointers to keep in mind. Firstly, resist overdoing it, as you can easily swing too far in the opposite direction and end up with a cloyingly sweet sauce. Start with just a bit – maybe 1/4 or 1/3 a cup to start — tasting and adding more if needed as you go.

You'll also want to add carrots to the sauce early enough in the process so the added shreds or bits have plenty of time to cook down until they're well incorporated and almost undetectable in the sauce. No one wants to bite into undercooked chunks of texture. You can add carrots early in the cooking process, mixing them in with your tomatoes and sauteed garlic and onions and letting them cook down with all other ingredients until your sauce is well balanced.

Alternatively, if you're not a fan of the root veg, you can even get away with adding whole, washed carrots to the sauce, allowing them to simmer and lend their sweetness to the mix. Then fish out and discard the whole carrot before serving — the sauce will still pick up the veggie's notes of sweetness as it cooks. As far as what type of carrots, any work, even that bag of baby carrots hiding out in the produce drawer. Whether you peel them beforehand or not is optional.

