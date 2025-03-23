Sous vide machines have been popular in professional kitchens for years, but they're slowly making their way into home kitchens — and not just because this method makes the best thick-cut bacon. Cooking sous vide calls for slow cooking vacuum-sealed food at low temperatures in a large amount of water. This method is entirely temperature-controlled and takes the guesswork out of cooking. You can be precise in cooking food to perfect doneness without any cutting, poking, or prodding, all while preserving moisture and keeping flavor consistent.

The sous vide method of cooking has a lot of perks, but compared to other cooking techniques, it's not the most sustainable. Namely, it wastes a lot of water. Instead of drawing fresh water from the tap every time you break out this tool, can you reuse sous vide water instead? There's a lot of debate around the topic, so we asked Bryan Quoc Le, food science consultant, to get some insight.

The water used for sous vide cooking never touches the food, which is inside food-grade vacuum-sealed bags. Still, due to food safety concerns, Le says it's only okay to reuse the water on the same day. "Although many people will reuse the water for days or even weeks, this is a big hazard and is imprudent, since even large sous vide vessels use less water than a typical shower," he says.