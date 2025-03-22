How To Use Leftover Yogurt Whey To Enhance The Flavor Of Meaty Dishes

If you're in your homestead era and love making homemade Greek yogurt, you're probably used to discarding a decent amount of whey. To that, we say, no whey! There are so many things you can do with leftover yogurt whey, so make sure to hold onto it. Whey is the liquid leftover from straining yogurt, a form of milk protein with a distinct tang that can elevate both the flavor and tenderness of your meats. Instead of pouring it down the drain, put it to good use by using it in marinades.

A typical meat marinade requires an acidic component for tenderizing the meat, along with other components that help extract and lock in flavor. Whey is a great option for that acidic component, and works wonders for all kinds of meat, from chicken to beef to pork. The natural acidity of whey helps break down proteins, resulting in juicier, more flavorful meat.

Simply replace some or all of the acidic components (like vinegar or citrus) in your usual marinade recipe with yogurt whey. For example, mix whey with garlic, herbs, olive oil, and spices, then let your meat soak for a few hours or overnight. The result? A perfectly tender, flavor-packed dish that tastes like you spent way more time prepping than you actually did.