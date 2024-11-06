Canned Tuna Is All You Need For A Next-Level Alfredo Casserole
Casseroles are perfect when you're looking for an easy dinner. They're actually named for the dish they're prepared in — a casserole dish — though it's not uncommon to refer to a recipe as a casserole even if it isn't prepared using the specific dish. This meal has been a household staple for ages, but if you're looking for an easy way to add flavor and protein to a pasta-based casserole, then don't sleep on canned tuna.
A classic tuna casserole has certainly been done before, but you're missing out on a flavor combination worth trying: tuna Alfredo casserole. We also don't mind that it's an easy way to add a little more protein to your diet. One 5-ounce serving of canned tuna has about 40 grams of protein. To make your own at home, just cook the pasta, then toss it with Alfredo sauce, tuna, and any other add-ons you can think of, and bake it to let the flavors marry together.
How to build your tuna Alfredo casserole
Tuna has a slightly fishy taste (it is fish, after all), but it's not too strong and pairs well with the richness of the Alfredo sauce. It gives the dish a little more flavor than something as mild as chicken. When it comes to adding other ingredients, make sure they'll tie in well with the tuna. Some softened red onion will add to the dish, along with fresh garlic and seasonings like oregano and black pepper — or crushed red pepper if you want a little spice.
The pasta you choose is up to you, but most casseroles are made with shorter pasta types that can easily be picked up with a fork. Rather than fettuccine, which is well-known for being paired with Alfredo sauce, try a shorter pasta type like bowties or penne. When boiling the pasta, only cook it up to al dente, which means it will be slightly firm. As it bakes in the oven with the sauce in the casserole dish, the pasta will soften slightly.