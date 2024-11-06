Canned Tuna Is All You Need For A Next-Level Alfredo Casserole

Casseroles are perfect when you're looking for an easy dinner. They're actually named for the dish they're prepared in — a casserole dish — though it's not uncommon to refer to a recipe as a casserole even if it isn't prepared using the specific dish. This meal has been a household staple for ages, but if you're looking for an easy way to add flavor and protein to a pasta-based casserole, then don't sleep on canned tuna.

A classic tuna casserole has certainly been done before, but you're missing out on a flavor combination worth trying: tuna Alfredo casserole. We also don't mind that it's an easy way to add a little more protein to your diet. One 5-ounce serving of canned tuna has about 40 grams of protein. To make your own at home, just cook the pasta, then toss it with Alfredo sauce, tuna, and any other add-ons you can think of, and bake it to let the flavors marry together.