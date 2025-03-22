The Starbucks Drink With The Highest Caffeine Per Dollar

After a rampant rise in food prices over the past five years and another 3.3% rise expected in 2025, you can't blame consumers for looking to get more for their money. And, given how much money we spend each year at Starbucks –- one estimate is more than $1200 each –- it's worth examining how much bang you can get for your buck. Efficiency is Everything did just that. The site, which applies industrial engineering concepts to everyday life, examined every beverage at the coffee chain to determine which drink gives you more juice with your squeeze. The winner? A venti True North Blond Roast, which provides almost 194 milligrams of caffeine per dollar.

In fact, freshly brewed coffee proved to be the most cost-effective choice overall. The runner-up on the list was a venti medium roast brewed coffee, with 163.7 milligrams of caffeine per dollar. The tall blonde came in at No. 3, followed by the venti dark roast at No. 4. Quad espresso rounded out the top 10 at Nos. 8 and 9.