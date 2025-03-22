Eggs Are The Star Ingredient Of These Irresistible 2-Ingredient Crispy Chips
Chips don't always need to be a guilty pleasure, and you can make healthy ones right at home with just egg whites and some cheese. These 2-ingredient chips are very low in carbohydrates, plus have the added benefit of protein from both the ingredients used to make them. You can easily spruce them up with flavorings of your choice, and best of all, they only need to be baked for 15 minutes before they're ready to be munched on.
Each chip is made with about a teaspoon of egg white, which is layered into a muffin tin compartment and topped with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese. You can also add some salt, pepper, or garlic powder for additional flavoring if you plan on eating the chips by themselves. If they're accompanied by a dip or intended as a part of a charcuterie board, then the seasonings can also be skipped if you like, since the cheese adds sufficient flavor. Didn't think they could get any easier? Pick up some liquid egg whites and you won't even have the hassle of cracking eggs.
Only one chip can be baked in each cavity; therefore, it's unlikely you'll have any left over. However, if you do want to store some for later, you can easily refrigerate these chips, and crisp them up in the oven again. Remember the versatile air fryer, which you can also use to crisp up leftover egg white chips. Don't forget — you can easily freeze egg whites by storing them in freezer bags and quickly turn them into healthy chips at short notice.
How to make egg white chips
Since a large egg has about 5 to 6 teaspoons of egg white, that's how many chips you'll get per egg. Add a pinch of salt, pepper, and any other powdered flavoring you want to add to the egg whites, and stir to make the mixture homogenous. Next, layer a teaspoon of the egg whites into a well-oiled muffin tin. You can also use a silicon muffin sheet and skip the oil. Sprinkle a pinch of finely grated parmesan on top and place the muffin tray in an oven that's been preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Grated cheddar can be used instead of parmesan, or both if you want cheesier chips. Cheese is crucial for the flavor and texture of these chips, but remember to use only low-moisture cheeses since the crunchy texture depends on the chips losing their water content during the baking process. It's also possible to add small amounts of finely chopped herbs, bacon bits, or chilies for punchier flavors.
Once the chips have browned, which takes between 10-15 minutes, pull them out of the oven. In case they're still soggy, you can raise the oven temperature to 400 F and bake them for a few more minutes. Once cooked, let the muffin tray rest until slightly cooled before easing out the chips. If looking for a heartier snack made in a muffin tin that's low calorie and uses similar ingredients, try making ham and feta egg white bites.