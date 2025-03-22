Eggs Are The Star Ingredient Of These Irresistible 2-Ingredient Crispy Chips

Chips don't always need to be a guilty pleasure, and you can make healthy ones right at home with just egg whites and some cheese. These 2-ingredient chips are very low in carbohydrates, plus have the added benefit of protein from both the ingredients used to make them. You can easily spruce them up with flavorings of your choice, and best of all, they only need to be baked for 15 minutes before they're ready to be munched on.

Each chip is made with about a teaspoon of egg white, which is layered into a muffin tin compartment and topped with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese. You can also add some salt, pepper, or garlic powder for additional flavoring if you plan on eating the chips by themselves. If they're accompanied by a dip or intended as a part of a charcuterie board, then the seasonings can also be skipped if you like, since the cheese adds sufficient flavor. Didn't think they could get any easier? Pick up some liquid egg whites and you won't even have the hassle of cracking eggs.

Only one chip can be baked in each cavity; therefore, it's unlikely you'll have any left over. However, if you do want to store some for later, you can easily refrigerate these chips, and crisp them up in the oven again. Remember the versatile air fryer, which you can also use to crisp up leftover egg white chips. Don't forget — you can easily freeze egg whites by storing them in freezer bags and quickly turn them into healthy chips at short notice.