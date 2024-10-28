The Right Way To Freeze Egg Whites

You don't need to whisk egg whites, salt them, or anything else before freezing them; how you freeze the whites ensures you're preserving them properly and saving space efficiently. One method is to pour your egg whites into ice cube trays, roughly one egg white per cube. Freeze overnight, then pop them out (silicone trays work well here). Bag and seal as many fit easily in a heavy-duty freezer bag. That way you can store as many as you want and use one at a time.

Alternatively, place as many liquid whites as fit comfortably into a freezer bag (or as many as you might use for one recipe) and press out as much air as possible before sealing. Then, lay it flat on a baking sheet to freeze. This way, you can stack several bags in less space. Frozen egg whites are good for about six months before their quality begins to decline.

Thaw your egg whites in the refrigerator (not on the counter) for a day or two before using. Roughly two tablespoons equal the white of one egg and you can use them the same way you would use fresh egg whites, including as a swap for baking soda in baked goods. Importantly, do not try to refreeze egg whites, as you're risking introducing harmful bacteria, and the quality will not be the same on a second use. Always wash your hands, surfaces, and utensils thoroughly when handling raw eggs.