Who doesn't relish rustic, warm, homemade bread on a cold winter day? Whether to dunk in a comforting bowl of soup or make a buttery grilled cheese, fresh bread screams comfort and fills your home with the aroma of an artisanal bakery. But there is one small challenge that bakers face when crafting perfectly crusty bread as the cold season settles in. The lower ambient temperatures and dry air accompanying the season can significantly impact dough behavior, often leading to tough and dense bread, lacking the airy rise in the oven. But that doesn't mean your winter baking is doomed, because baby, even when it's cold outside, one simple adjustment can make all the difference: higher water temperature.

It's not just about the quality of the dough but also the foundational ingredients and equipment used to make the bread. When kitchen temperatures drop into the 60s, the key ingredients and equipment quickly chill the dough. The ideal dough temperature should be between 75 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal proofing; to compensate for the temperature drop in winter, warming your water to approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit before mixing can bring life to your dough and deliver scrumptiously soft results. The increased water temperature is crucial as the dough gradually cools during the critical proofing period. A good kitchen thermometer, such as Alpha Grillers' digital thermometer for bread, certainly comes in handy to monitor the temperature of your dough to ensure it remains within the desired range. So, grab your apron and baker's hat, and gear up to deliver consistently excellent bread all through winter.