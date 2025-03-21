3 Fast Food Chains That Offer Gluten-Free Buns

Unfortunately for those following a gluten-free diet, appropriate fast food burger buns are hard to come by. While a few restaurants offer a lettuce wrap in place of a bun, they are often laughable replacements that cause gluten-free patrons to leave unsatisfied. However, there are a select few fast food chains that actually do offer gluten-free burger buns instead of just wilted lettuce leaves, and every customer has the opportunity to enjoy their burgers as intended (hopefully with a side of gluten-free fries).

Since most hamburger buns are made with wheat (which contains gluten), it is very difficult to avoid gluten at the average fast food restaurant. But have no fear, gluten-free customers! Chick-fil-A, Culver's, and Shake Shack are solid choices for gluten-free diners that have been praised for offering gluten-free buns, along with a plethora of other safe-to-eat products that have not come in contact with gluten.