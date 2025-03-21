3 Fast Food Chains That Offer Gluten-Free Buns
Unfortunately for those following a gluten-free diet, appropriate fast food burger buns are hard to come by. While a few restaurants offer a lettuce wrap in place of a bun, they are often laughable replacements that cause gluten-free patrons to leave unsatisfied. However, there are a select few fast food chains that actually do offer gluten-free burger buns instead of just wilted lettuce leaves, and every customer has the opportunity to enjoy their burgers as intended (hopefully with a side of gluten-free fries).
Since most hamburger buns are made with wheat (which contains gluten), it is very difficult to avoid gluten at the average fast food restaurant. But have no fear, gluten-free customers! Chick-fil-A, Culver's, and Shake Shack are solid choices for gluten-free diners that have been praised for offering gluten-free buns, along with a plethora of other safe-to-eat products that have not come in contact with gluten.
Gluten-free buns at Chick-fil-A, Culver's, and Shake Shack
Chick-fil-A offers certified gluten-free buns (which means they follow a very specific set of guidelines in order to avoid contact with gluten) along with a selection of products that are not certified gluten-free but are free of gluten products, including hash browns, grilled nuggets, Chick-fil-A's best dipping sauces, and much more.
Culver's has offered gluten-free buns since 2015, which are individually wrapped in order to avoid cross-contamination with other ingredients that contain gluten. This Midwest chain created a "gluten guide" for prospective patrons, listing items that may be ordered by gluten-free customers.
As for Shake Shack, all but stadium and ballpark locations offer gluten-free buns. Customers can also enjoy a frozen custard in any of the chain's core flavors, but it is always best to check with a Shake Shack Team Member before ordering to confirm that they are gluten-free.