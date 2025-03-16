The 2-Ingredient Chicken Wings You'll Want At Every Party

Chicken wings are a great finger food to serve when you have people coming over, especially alongside the best Costco food platters or some potato skins with jalapeno popper dip. While you can put in some effort for a batch of classic Buffalo wings or gather the energy to deep fry some Korean dry-rubbed chicken wings, there's an easier way to make sensational wings, and with only one popular condiment that you may already have in your fridge: honey mustard.

Not only is it a quick process, but the entire project only requires the two main ingredients of honey mustard and chicken wings (and maybe some salt). All you need to do to make a batch of these wings is to oven-roast them for about 30 minutes, brushing honey mustard onto them in the last 10 minutes of baking. You can use any kind of honey mustard you want, from Stonewall Kitchen Sweet Honey Mustard to the tangier Inglehoffer Creamy Dill Mustard with Lemon and Capers.