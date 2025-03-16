The 2-Ingredient Chicken Wings You'll Want At Every Party
Chicken wings are a great finger food to serve when you have people coming over, especially alongside the best Costco food platters or some potato skins with jalapeno popper dip. While you can put in some effort for a batch of classic Buffalo wings or gather the energy to deep fry some Korean dry-rubbed chicken wings, there's an easier way to make sensational wings, and with only one popular condiment that you may already have in your fridge: honey mustard.
Not only is it a quick process, but the entire project only requires the two main ingredients of honey mustard and chicken wings (and maybe some salt). All you need to do to make a batch of these wings is to oven-roast them for about 30 minutes, brushing honey mustard onto them in the last 10 minutes of baking. You can use any kind of honey mustard you want, from Stonewall Kitchen Sweet Honey Mustard to the tangier Inglehoffer Creamy Dill Mustard with Lemon and Capers.
What to serve with honey mustard chicken wings
Serve these honey mustard chicken wings piled high on a platter for effect and surround the wings with more honey mustard on the side. There are plenty of other dipping sauces you can also put out for people to try, including ranch, marinara, chipotle aioli, or the ever-popular Buffalo Wild Wings Honey BBQ Sauce and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce.
You can also make your own dipping sauces that replicate almost any dip you can find for sale, including a fresh and tangy blue cheese dip or a sweet and sour dipping sauce. For even more ways to enjoy these easy-to-make honey mustard chicken wings, set out some hummus or whipped ricotta and serve with some stalks of celery, fresh carrot sticks, and a pitcher of fresh margaritas – or some homemade soda for anyone wanting to skip the alcohol.