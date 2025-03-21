The Cut Of Beef You Should Avoid Buying If High Protein Is Your Goal

Although you can still meet your recommended dietary allowance of protein by enjoying short ribs alongside other high-protein meals throughout the day, there are plenty of other high-protein beef cuts that can get you there faster.

Sirloin steak is the most protein-packed cut of beef, boasting a cool 23 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving. This cut is sourced from the hind quarter of cattle. Sirloin is a boneless cut with a rich, beefy flavor and a tender yet slightly firm texture. It's typically served as an entree with classic steak sides like sautéed mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and fresh salads.

Filet mignon is another popular high-protein steak selection, offering 22.5 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving. Like sirloin, it's sourced from the hind quarter of cattle and has a markedly succulent texture and a mild but satisfying beef flavor. Similar to sirloin steak, filet mignon is usually served as an entree and pairs well with side dishes like roasted carrots, fingerling potatoes, and creamed spinach.

Need a more versatile cut of beef? Skirt steak is your answer. With 22 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving, skirt steak, which is sourced from the plate (lower belly area) of cattle, has a deeply savory flavor with buttery accents. Because of its lanky shape, skirt steak is great for fajita platters, tacos, quesadillas, and sandwiches.

There's no denying that short ribs are a delicious cut of beef. But when it comes to protein, their 14.6 grams per 3-ounce serving might not always cut it. If increasing your protein intake is your current nutritional goal, set down the short ribs (and other cuts of beef low in protein) and opt for sirloin steak, filet mignon, or skirt steak instead.