The Cut Of Beef You Should Avoid Buying If High Protein Is Your Goal
Protein is an essential part of a well-balanced diet, and it isn't just for gym gains. Protein is an excellent preventive measure against age-related muscle loss, which can begin as early as your 30s. The recommended dietary allowance of protein is about 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, and experts at Harvard University say that up to 25% of adults in the United States aren't meeting this requirement, necessitating the search for high-quality high-protein foods to integrate into your diet. Beef, for example, is a great source of protein, but some cuts offer more per serving than others. And if protein gains are your goal, you'll want to avoid buying short ribs.
Short ribs are cuts sourced from cattle's chuck, brisket, plate, and rib sections. Although smoky sweet short ribs are decadent barbecue provisions, they come up short in the protein department due to their high fat-to-muscle ratio. More specifically, a 3-ounce serving of short ribs has 14.6 grams of protein. While that may sound like a hearty number, it pales in comparison to other cuts of beef. Of course, if you have a can't-beat-it-until-ya-have-it craving for short ribs, pairing it with high-protein side dishes, like baked beans, can help you meet your goals.
High-protein cuts of beef to buy
Although you can still meet your recommended dietary allowance of protein by enjoying short ribs alongside other high-protein meals throughout the day, there are plenty of other high-protein beef cuts that can get you there faster.
Sirloin steak is the most protein-packed cut of beef, boasting a cool 23 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving. This cut is sourced from the hind quarter of cattle. Sirloin is a boneless cut with a rich, beefy flavor and a tender yet slightly firm texture. It's typically served as an entree with classic steak sides like sautéed mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and fresh salads.
Filet mignon is another popular high-protein steak selection, offering 22.5 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving. Like sirloin, it's sourced from the hind quarter of cattle and has a markedly succulent texture and a mild but satisfying beef flavor. Similar to sirloin steak, filet mignon is usually served as an entree and pairs well with side dishes like roasted carrots, fingerling potatoes, and creamed spinach.
Need a more versatile cut of beef? Skirt steak is your answer. With 22 grams of protein in a 3-ounce serving, skirt steak, which is sourced from the plate (lower belly area) of cattle, has a deeply savory flavor with buttery accents. Because of its lanky shape, skirt steak is great for fajita platters, tacos, quesadillas, and sandwiches.
There's no denying that short ribs are a delicious cut of beef. But when it comes to protein, their 14.6 grams per 3-ounce serving might not always cut it. If increasing your protein intake is your current nutritional goal, set down the short ribs (and other cuts of beef low in protein) and opt for sirloin steak, filet mignon, or skirt steak instead.