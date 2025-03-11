9 Worst Cuts Of Beef If You're Looking For High Protein

Adding fresh beef into your diet is an easy way to get more protein. However, not all cuts have equal amounts. In fact, not all pieces of the same cut have equal amounts. This is because the fat and bone in the piece reduce how much protein it might actually have. Two T-bone steaks that are equal in size, for example, could have larger or smaller bones and more or less fat. One piece could have less actual meat and thus less protein than the other piece, despite both being the same cut and size.

That's not all — the amount of marbling, or intramuscular fat, varies according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grade of the cut. Prime grades have more marbling than choice, which has more marbling than select. You could easily have a prime piece that has less protein than a select piece due to the additional marbling. If someone tells you to look for a cut known as the "deckle," watch out. That name can refer to different cuts or parts of cuts, some of which are fattier and thus lower protein than others. With that in mind, it may seem like an impossible task to determine which cuts have more protein. However, you can get a general idea if you look at which cuts have more or less fat and bone. To help you out, here are the nine worst cuts of beef if you're looking for high protein.