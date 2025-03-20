How To Achieve Your Ideal Bourbon To Coke Ratio
The smooth silkiness of bourbon is the perfect pairing for the effervescence of a Coke. It's no wonder this combination is such a classic drink. The thought of marrying these bold, spicy flavors together might be enticing, but the act of mixing them up is a much more delicate science. To craft the perfect combination of bourbon and Coke without wasting a precious pour of Jim Bean, here's how to achieve the ideal bourbon-to-Coke ratio.
The perfect balance of bourbon and Coke comes down to personal preference, but a classic bourbon-to-Coke ratio is 1:2. This is a great baseline to start with. However, for those who prefer a bolder cocktail, experiment with a ratio of 2 parts whiskey to 3 parts Coke. This puts the spotlight on the boldness of the bourbon and its silky, caramel-like sweetness, while still maintaining a balance of flavors. Now, for cola connoisseurs, a ratio of 1 part whiskey to 3 parts Coke is a better choice. This puts the soft, bubbly notes of soda on display, with the bottom notes of bourbon enhancing the bold flavors overall.
These ratios are great starting points, but everyone has a unique palate. To truly find out what combination is best for you, start with the classic ratio and adjust your pours gradually over time.
Finishing off the perfect bourbon and Coke
Once you've found your ideal ratio of bourbon to Coke, it's time to perfect the rest of this iconic drink. With your personalized recipe in hand, think about the vessel you want to hold this delicious elixir. A highball glass is the perfect choice for the job. This glass was named after the classic highball cocktail: a simple mixture of ice, a spirit, and a carbonated mixer. You should drink these types of cocktails in a highball glass because its tall frame helps it preserve soda bubbles much better than a traditional whiskey glass. Its slender makeup also helps keep the drink cold.
Next, let's talk ice. Small ice cubes might melt quickly and water down a bourbon and coke, while large ones will detract from the drinking experience. For this reason, standard ice cubes are best. Now, let's assemble. When putting ice in your glass, keep in mind that adding too much can make your drink get watery as you sip it, diluting the flavor. Next, use a jigger to pour your bourbon of choice into your glass, per your recipe. (Hint: you might want to leave these 12 bourbons on the shelf.) Top the spirit off with your Coke and stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon or lime to add a refreshing punch of citrus.
Now that you have the blueprint, the rest is up to you. You could even experiment with some mixers for your bourbon that aren't Coke, if you're curious.