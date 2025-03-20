How To Achieve Your Ideal Bourbon To Coke Ratio

The smooth silkiness of bourbon is the perfect pairing for the effervescence of a Coke. It's no wonder this combination is such a classic drink. The thought of marrying these bold, spicy flavors together might be enticing, but the act of mixing them up is a much more delicate science. To craft the perfect combination of bourbon and Coke without wasting a precious pour of Jim Bean, here's how to achieve the ideal bourbon-to-Coke ratio.

The perfect balance of bourbon and Coke comes down to personal preference, but a classic bourbon-to-Coke ratio is 1:2. This is a great baseline to start with. However, for those who prefer a bolder cocktail, experiment with a ratio of 2 parts whiskey to 3 parts Coke. This puts the spotlight on the boldness of the bourbon and its silky, caramel-like sweetness, while still maintaining a balance of flavors. Now, for cola connoisseurs, a ratio of 1 part whiskey to 3 parts Coke is a better choice. This puts the soft, bubbly notes of soda on display, with the bottom notes of bourbon enhancing the bold flavors overall.

These ratios are great starting points, but everyone has a unique palate. To truly find out what combination is best for you, start with the classic ratio and adjust your pours gradually over time.