The Detroit Potato Chip Brand That Beat The Odds
Potato chips have been the quintessential lunchtime snack for kids and adults alike for decades now. They are delicious on their own or piled high in a sandwich for extra crunch. When it comes to potato chip brands, companies like Lay's come immediately to mind, but there is another company from Detroit that is well worth considering.
Meet Better Made potato chips, a company founded by two Sicilian immigrants living in Detroit. The company's main competitor in its early days was New Era, a chip brand that was ultimately acquired by the brand Frito, which eventually merged with the parent company of Lay's potato chips. Despite many other Detroit-based potato chip companies and New Era itself eventually falling prey to acquisitions or other changes in business, Better Made still proudly remains the same to this day, with a heavy emphasis on using the best ingredients.
The company also stands as a testament against major brands. In a unique form of Detroit rebellion, Better Made may not be as widely recognized as Lay's, but the company is praised for its delicious chips, which are named as a favorite by many. If you ever spot a bag, give them a try or use them for fun meal hacks, like adding the chips to sandwiches or using them to make meatloaf.
What makes Better Made unique
Better Made got its start in 1930. Originally, it was a potato chip company called Cross & Peters Company, named after the founders Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano. The name changed in 1934 to Better Made, which was meant to be a play on the name of a rival company, known at the time as Best Maid. Ironically, Best Maid went on to become New Era, which continued to be Better Made's biggest competitor.
At the time of Better Made's founding, Detroit was home to more than 20 potato chip companies all vying for success. Better Made originally had just one small building outfitted with a couple of fryers and a handful of employees. Over time, the company expanded physically and figuratively, growing the list of available flavors, which are best highlighted in the company's variety pack. The original building is still standing and operational to this day, succeeding in ways that most of the old Detroit potato chip companies did not, as most were bought out or closed entirely over the years.
Not only is Better Made an admirable success story, but the chips have been commended for being consistently delicious as well as fairly priced. Plus, Better Made is highly committed to environmentalism, including water conservation, energy efficiency, recycling programs, and more. Both the company's success throughout the decades and its dedication to quality snacks and sustainability are commendable.