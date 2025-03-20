The Detroit Potato Chip Brand That Beat The Odds

Potato chips have been the quintessential lunchtime snack for kids and adults alike for decades now. They are delicious on their own or piled high in a sandwich for extra crunch. When it comes to potato chip brands, companies like Lay's come immediately to mind, but there is another company from Detroit that is well worth considering.

Meet Better Made potato chips, a company founded by two Sicilian immigrants living in Detroit. The company's main competitor in its early days was New Era, a chip brand that was ultimately acquired by the brand Frito, which eventually merged with the parent company of Lay's potato chips. Despite many other Detroit-based potato chip companies and New Era itself eventually falling prey to acquisitions or other changes in business, Better Made still proudly remains the same to this day, with a heavy emphasis on using the best ingredients.

The company also stands as a testament against major brands. In a unique form of Detroit rebellion, Better Made may not be as widely recognized as Lay's, but the company is praised for its delicious chips, which are named as a favorite by many. If you ever spot a bag, give them a try or use them for fun meal hacks, like adding the chips to sandwiches or using them to make meatloaf.