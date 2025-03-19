The Affordable Beef Cut That Works As An Oxtail Substitute
If you're an oxtail lover but not a fan of the price, beef neck bones are about to change your life. These underrated beef cuts bring the same rich, meaty goodness to the table at a fraction of the cost. If you're wondering why oxtail (the literal tail of the cow) is so pricey, it's because it's pretty decadent and the newest meat superstar on the market.
Known for its fatty, collagen-packed meat, oxtail is highly sought after but lower in accessibility and, thus, expensive — sometimes upwards of $10 a pound! On the other hand, beef neck bones are a fraction of the price (you can find them closer to $3 per pound). They lean a little meatier and have a flavor that holds up beautifully in slow-cooked dishes.
While neck bones are a good substitute, they won't taste exactly the same as oxtail. Oxtail has a slightly sweeter, more gelatinous finish, while beef neck bones lean deeper and meatier, especially when smoked. The neck bones might also have a bit less meat on them, so you may have to use more of them than you would oxtail.
Cooking perfect oxtail usually involves a slow-cooking process, and you can do the same with beef neck bones. The bones are full of collagen and connective tissue, which, when slow cooked, release a deep, savory richness that oxtail lovers know and crave.
Cooking with beef neck bones
Cooking beef neck bones is all about patience, just like oxtail. Low and slow is the name of the game. While smoking neck bones on the barbecue is an option and can result in incredible flavor, a mostly hands-off braise is easier and will give you great results, especially for beginners. Sear them on either side, braise them for hours, and you'll be rewarded with fork-tender meat and a broth so rich you'll forget all about oxtails!
With the proper seasoning and cooking methods, beef neck bones can give you a dish just as satisfying and flavorful as oxtail. Beef neck bones are a cut of beef that works for birria tacos, since they've got plenty of connective tissue and not too much fat.
Try them in a classic stew, swap them into your favorite oxtail recipe, or take inspiration from dishes like birria, where long, slow cooking transforms tough cuts into pure magic. Either way, you're getting all the flavor, texture, and indulgence of oxtail without the sticker shock.