The Affordable Beef Cut That Works As An Oxtail Substitute

If you're an oxtail lover but not a fan of the price, beef neck bones are about to change your life. These underrated beef cuts bring the same rich, meaty goodness to the table at a fraction of the cost. If you're wondering why oxtail (the literal tail of the cow) is so pricey, it's because it's pretty decadent and the newest meat superstar on the market.

Known for its fatty, collagen-packed meat, oxtail is highly sought after but lower in accessibility and, thus, expensive — sometimes upwards of $10 a pound! On the other hand, beef neck bones are a fraction of the price (you can find them closer to $3 per pound). They lean a little meatier and have a flavor that holds up beautifully in slow-cooked dishes.

While neck bones are a good substitute, they won't taste exactly the same as oxtail. Oxtail has a slightly sweeter, more gelatinous finish, while beef neck bones lean deeper and meatier, especially when smoked. The neck bones might also have a bit less meat on them, so you may have to use more of them than you would oxtail.

Cooking perfect oxtail usually involves a slow-cooking process, and you can do the same with beef neck bones. The bones are full of collagen and connective tissue, which, when slow cooked, release a deep, savory richness that oxtail lovers know and crave.