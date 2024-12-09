What Do The Numbers On Your Nespresso Pods Really Mean?

The last thing most people want to think about in the morning before a cup of coffee is numbers, but it turns out you actually should be paying attention to those little ones stamped on your Nespresso pods. You see, those numbers are surprisingly important if you want to brew the perfect cup of coffee curated to your individual tastes.

The numbers define the intensity of the coffee you can expect to get from a Nespresso pod. This is determined by the concentration of coffee in a pod, how it is roasted, how bitter it is, and its body. However, all of these qualities are linked together. For example, how coffee is roasted will impact its body and bitterness. Light roasts are the least bitter and have little body, while dark roasts are the most bitter and full-bodied. In this context, body means the richness of the coffee or how full it feels in your mouth. Body is created by insoluble things like oils in coffee that are released as the coffee is brewed. The roasting process can increase the amount of insoluble substances that are released. As a side note, make sure to regularly clean your Nespresso machine, as a build-up of oils can cause coffee to taste off over time.

The numbers on Nespresso pods range from 1 to 13, with lower numbers (1-5) comprising light roasts with the lowest amount of intensity. Middle levels (6-8) are a medium roast with a fuller body and more intense flavor. At the end of the spectrum (9-13), you have the most intense and bitter flavors. However, more intense doesn't mean more caffeine. The only things that influence caffeine content are the coffee bean type, the brew time, and the amount of coffee.