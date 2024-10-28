Give Your Breakfast An Italian Twist With Pizza-Inspired Eggs
There are already a million reasons to consider eggs one of the world's most versatile foods, but there's one more egg-centric dish that deserves a spot among omelets, frittatas, and muffin tin mini quiches: eggs alla pizzaiola. "Alla pizzaiola" translates to "in the manner of a pizza maker," but this doesn't entail tossing your eggs around overhead; it means poaching them in a flavorful tomato sauce the same way you make shakshuka or eggs in purgatory. Eggs pizzaiola diverges from these classics in a couple of ways, including the seasonings typically used and its crowning glory: a thick layer of cheese that gives the dish its pizza-like appearance and flavor profile.
A hearty, satisfying option at breakfast, brunch, or any time, eggs alla pizzaiola are refreshingly simple to make, take only around 25 minutes, and are as customizable as pizza itself. You can coax out a variety of effects by playing around with different types of melting cheeses, or by experimenting with meats, spices, leafy greens, and other veggies. Pizza-inspired eggs are delicious on their own, but they really shine when served with crusty bread that can soak up all the leftover sauce.
How to make eggs alla pizzaiola
There are a few variations of eggs alla pizzaiola, but they all typically feature two main stages. First, briefly cook the tomatoes and seasonings until they're all nice and jammy, then add the eggs and cook a bit longer. As with many Italian recipes, this entire process starts with frying up thinly chopped garlic in olive oil to release the flavor. How much oil you use in this step is up to you. To keep the dish on the lighter side, you can opt for a teaspoon. Otherwise, start with one to two tablespoons. After three minutes or so, add tomatoes (a 28-ounce can works fine) and your favorite pizza-inspired herbs and spices. Simmer for about five minutes until the sauce has thickened, then it's egg time!
Drop the heat to medium-low or low — you don't want the tomatoes bubbling too merrily for this — and use the back of a spoon to carve four bowl-like indentations into the sauce. These should be large enough to contain one cracked egg each, so make sure they're deep enough to keep the whites from overflowing. Crack an egg into each well, taking care not to break the yolks. Sprinkle cheese all over the dish, avoiding the eggs, and then cover and cook at a simmer for about 15 minutes. The whites should be set and the yolks still gooey.
Tips and upgrades for the perfect eggs alla pizzaiola
Beyond basic eggs alla pizzaiola are seemingly endless ways to elevate the dish. For a brighter flavor, try ripe, fresh cherry or plum tomatoes instead of canned. Alternatively, add a little more body and thickness with fresh tomatoes and about ½ cup of tomato sauce or a tablespoon of tomato paste. If you're the type to enjoy red pepper flakes on your pizza, add a pinch of them in this eggy version. For veggie pizza lovers, include some chopped vegetables like bell peppers or mushrooms. Highlight basil leaves for a pizza Margherita take. You can even opt for slightly lighter eggs alla pizzaiola by using Parmigiano Reggiano cheese instead of mozzarella.
If you want your eggs a little more solid, crack them into their indentations and cover the pan with a lid before cooking for about eight minutes. Then add the cheese, cover once more, and cook until everything is melted and bubbly.
If you want to get your oven involved, the dish is also delicious as a melty baked casserole. Cook your aromatics and tomatoes as you would for regular eggs alla pizzaiola, then spoon this over a layer of melted cream cheese with spinach or artichokes in a baking dish. Carve out your egg indentations and crack your eggs, then bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 40 minutes. Enjoy alongside a dish like green bean and tomato panzanella salad for a delightful interplay of elements.