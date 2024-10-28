Give Your Breakfast An Italian Twist With Pizza-Inspired Eggs

There are a few variations of eggs alla pizzaiola, but they all typically feature two main stages. First, briefly cook the tomatoes and seasonings until they're all nice and jammy, then add the eggs and cook a bit longer. As with many Italian recipes, this entire process starts with frying up thinly chopped garlic in olive oil to release the flavor. How much oil you use in this step is up to you. To keep the dish on the lighter side, you can opt for a teaspoon. Otherwise, start with one to two tablespoons. After three minutes or so, add tomatoes (a 28-ounce can works fine) and your favorite pizza-inspired herbs and spices. Simmer for about five minutes until the sauce has thickened, then it's egg time!

Drop the heat to medium-low or low — you don't want the tomatoes bubbling too merrily for this — and use the back of a spoon to carve four bowl-like indentations into the sauce. These should be large enough to contain one cracked egg each, so make sure they're deep enough to keep the whites from overflowing. Crack an egg into each well, taking care not to break the yolks. Sprinkle cheese all over the dish, avoiding the eggs, and then cover and cook at a simmer for about 15 minutes. The whites should be set and the yolks still gooey.