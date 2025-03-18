Add Bold Flavor To Your Egg Salad With One Steakhouse Staple
Some think that egg salad has to be a soggy, bland mess, but that is far from the truth. With the right knowledge, you can uncover the secret to a lighter and brighter egg salad. Plus, there are tons of fun ways to upgrade egg salad with the help of ingredient swaps and unique additions. For a touch of umami and a bolder flavor, try adding steak sauce to your egg salad. This condiment not only brings a savoriness, but also a little acidity to the overall flavor profile of the dish.
For extra flavor, combine the steak sauce with mustard; it'll make the taste punchier and give it the mildest amount of kick. The best part of this delicious tip is that the type of steak sauce is truly up to you. If you prefer heat, feel free to make a spicy edition of egg salad with the help of your favorite spicy steak sauce. Plus, the tangy condiment is even great for making stellar egg salad sandwiches.
Add steak sauce to your egg salad
When adding steak sauce to egg salad, about 1 tablespoon per a dozen eggs will do. Other recipes call for 1 teaspoon of sauce for about 5 eggs. Steak sauce has quite a bold flavor so be sure not to overdo it when adding it to the salad.
Regardless of the exact recipe you use for making the creamy salad, the timing in which the steak sauce should be added will always be the same. Once the eggs are boiled, peeled, and chopped, then comes the tangy condiment. Ideally, the steak sauce will be added at the same time as other condiments, like mayonnaise and mustard, and any seasonings, like paprika.
From there, all you need to do is combine the ingredients thoroughly and the egg salad will be complete. As for the specific type of steak sauce to use, the choice is ultimately up to the cook. Feel free to use a specific brand of your choosing; standard ones like A1 sauce will also work just fine.