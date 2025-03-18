Add Bold Flavor To Your Egg Salad With One Steakhouse Staple

When adding steak sauce to egg salad, about 1 tablespoon per a dozen eggs will do. Other recipes call for 1 teaspoon of sauce for about 5 eggs. Steak sauce has quite a bold flavor so be sure not to overdo it when adding it to the salad.

Regardless of the exact recipe you use for making the creamy salad, the timing in which the steak sauce should be added will always be the same. Once the eggs are boiled, peeled, and chopped, then comes the tangy condiment. Ideally, the steak sauce will be added at the same time as other condiments, like mayonnaise and mustard, and any seasonings, like paprika.

From there, all you need to do is combine the ingredients thoroughly and the egg salad will be complete. As for the specific type of steak sauce to use, the choice is ultimately up to the cook. Feel free to use a specific brand of your choosing; standard ones like A1 sauce will also work just fine.