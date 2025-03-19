The Wild Ingredients Topping The World's Most Expensive Pizza (Over $180,000)
Imagine the most gourmet, indulgent, high-priced pizza you've ever had, then multiply it by a thousand (or more). Such is the Pierchic Pizza, the world's most expensive pizza, priced at an astounding $180,000. The high price tag of this over-the-top, special-order pizza is largely due to its luxurious, unique, and difficult-to-source toppings.
There are lots of different types of pizza, but this one is on a level of its own. The Pierchic Pizza, made exclusively at the Pierchic Restaurant in Dubai, features white alba truffles from Italy, black winter truffles from France (in case you weren't aware, there is a difference between white and black truffles), beluga caviar, and Kashmiri saffron. French foie gras, edible gold, and rare mushrooms that can cost up to $1,000 per pound also add flavor, luxury, and aesthetic appeal to the pricy pizza.
For a cost breakdown of the priciest ingredients, a single ounce of Italian white alba truffles costs around $250 to $575, while black winter truffles run about $100 per ounce. Pure Kashmiri saffron, found in the Kashmir region of India, is one of the most expensive spices that exists, costing close to $200 per ounce. Approximately 50,000 flowers are required to make just one pound of dry Kashmiri saffron. Beluga caviar is also one of the most expensive types of caviar, due to its quality, taste, and the time put into harvesting it legally. The price ranges from several hundred to over a thousand dollars for a single ounce.
Special setting for a special pizza
Besides the toppings, the Pierchic Pizza's extravagance is a reflection of the picturesque setting and opulence of the one-of-a-kind Pierchic Restaurant. Located at the end of a pier on the Arabian Gulf, Pierchic is an award-winning Italian restaurant with breathtaking views of the water and the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. The restaurant is owned by the luxury hospitality group Jumeirah, which operates grandiose beachfront resorts, hotels, and residences in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.
The creation of the Pierchic Pizza is credited to Chef Abdel Muhammad Al-Hallabi. It's believed to have been first made for a royal or wealthy family in Dubai for a special event. Due to the lavish, unique ingredients, the pizza is not on the regular menu and must be pre-ordered.
Although the ingredients for the world's most expensive pies are incredibly costly, setting and circumstance is also a significant part of the price. While nowhere near the $180,000 price tag of the Pierchic Pizza, another extremely pricey pizza on the world's most expensive pizza's list is known as the Louis XIII. Created by the Italian pizza master chef Renato Viola, the Louis XIII costs around $9,000 and is created on-site at the very special customer's home by the chef himself (accompanied by a sommelier). Ingredients that top this incredible 'za include three different types of caviar, lobster, red prawns, mantis shrimp, and organic buffalo mozzarella. Champagne and cognac are also served.