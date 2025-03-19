The Wild Ingredients Topping The World's Most Expensive Pizza (Over $180,000)

Imagine the most gourmet, indulgent, high-priced pizza you've ever had, then multiply it by a thousand (or more). Such is the Pierchic Pizza, the world's most expensive pizza, priced at an astounding $180,000. The high price tag of this over-the-top, special-order pizza is largely due to its luxurious, unique, and difficult-to-source toppings.

There are lots of different types of pizza, but this one is on a level of its own. The Pierchic Pizza, made exclusively at the Pierchic Restaurant in Dubai, features white alba truffles from Italy, black winter truffles from France (in case you weren't aware, there is a difference between white and black truffles), beluga caviar, and Kashmiri saffron. French foie gras, edible gold, and rare mushrooms that can cost up to $1,000 per pound also add flavor, luxury, and aesthetic appeal to the pricy pizza.

For a cost breakdown of the priciest ingredients, a single ounce of Italian white alba truffles costs around $250 to $575, while black winter truffles run about $100 per ounce. Pure Kashmiri saffron, found in the Kashmir region of India, is one of the most expensive spices that exists, costing close to $200 per ounce. Approximately 50,000 flowers are required to make just one pound of dry Kashmiri saffron. Beluga caviar is also one of the most expensive types of caviar, due to its quality, taste, and the time put into harvesting it legally. The price ranges from several hundred to over a thousand dollars for a single ounce.