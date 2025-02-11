The Popular Condiment That Was Once Sold As Medicine

Ketchup is one of those condiments you can always count on finding at home. It's right there, sitting in the fridge door between your salad dressing and juice boxes, ready to do its job whenever you're trying to make fries that taste just like McDonald's or figuring out how hot dogs belong in your grilled cheese. But that wasn't always the case. Just about 200 years ago, you were likely to find it stored in your medicine cabinet instead. Say what now? Ketchup as medicine? Sure, it has many uses. After all, it's your secret for spotless silverware among other things. But you probably never saw this coming.

It turns out that back in the 19th century, when the novelty of tomatoes wore off and people finally stopped believing they were poisonous, they started exploring new ways to use them. As a result, a Philadelphia scientist named James Mease created the first-ever tomato-based ketchup in 1812. Before that, asking for ketchup would probably get you a weird-tasting sauce made from fish, oysters, or mushrooms.

But then, just two decades later, things took a rather expected turn. And that's because one Ohio-based physician, Dr. John Cook Bennett, thought ketchup somehow held the secret to curing diarrhea, indigestion, and liver damage. So, what did he do, you might wonder? He decided to turn it into so-called "tomato pills," which he then sold as a medical breakthrough.