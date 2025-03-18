The Trick For Extra Thick Chicken And Dumplings Broth

Anyone from the South has probably had chicken and dumplings at some point. It's a quick way to handle leftover chicken and sometimes vegetables by throwing them into a pot with dough balls and broth. Scarcely are the measurements precise — you'll know it's right by look and taste — a general approximation of "that's enough." Every family makes chicken and dumplings a bit differently, but it's a low-effort meal that can feed several guests for any event. Food is meant to be shared, after all.

To get chicken and dumplings thick and creamy enough to satisfy a table full of friends and family, you won't want to skimp on the dough. By rolling the dough chunks on an extra-floured surface, they'll pick up enough to thicken the broth and hold their shape while simmering. Some recipes call for a mix of buttermilk, baking soda, and flour to make the dough from scratch, but plenty of folks use the canned biscuit shortcut when making chicken and dumplings as well.