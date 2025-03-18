Your Fridge Will Smell So Much Better With This Surprising Coffee Hack

It's not hard to forget to clean the refrigerator. Thankfully, our nose will remind us. Maybe you went on vacation and forgot about that takeout container, or maybe a child in the house let their science project go on a little too long — life happens. The fridge is there to preserve food, but it's not immune to bacteria. One of the best defenses for keeping it fresh and clean is already in your kitchen.

Coffee grounds are a natural deodorizer that can zap the funk from your fridge. Vegetables, meat, and eggs can have a terrible rotting smell because their decomposition process releases sulfur. Coffee, and especially espresso, has a high concentration of caffeine: a chemical compound containing carbon and nitrogen. Nitrogen helps carbon to adsorb sulfur, almost as if grabbing foul odors right out of the air. So next time you make a cup of coffee, just scoop the grounds into a coffee filter or bowl and place them in the fridge overnight.