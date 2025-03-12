Pizza Hut Adds A New Twist To Pi Day With Customizable Charcuterie Boards

The world has long misconstrued, grudgingly accepted, and eventually embraced technically inaccurate interpretations of the word "charcuterie." Although it literally refers to the prosciutto, soppressata, and bresaola that might be stylishly arranged on a meat-only platter, alternative takes abound. Unique cheese varieties are the classic charcuterie board accompaniment. Even tinned fish can make for an impressive, sophisticated charcuterie adaptation. And, just when you think you've seen the salty all, Pizza Hut introduces what it calls a "serious upgrade" to the smorgasbord form.

The multinational pizza chain, with its contribution to charcuterie writ large, has crafted perhaps the most unconventional riff on charcuterie we've ever seen. Its pizza charcuterie offering includes two medium pizzas, eight boneless wings, breadsticks, and dips for $24.99. Pizza Hut's charcuterie packages are available for order now, just in time to celebrate Pi Day on Friday, March 14, 2025. There is no indication that your local Pizza Hut will actually present the items in any way resembling a standard charcuterie board. However, you can, of course, arrange them like so at home. Chowhound reached out to Pizza Hut for clarification.