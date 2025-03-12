Pizza Hut Adds A New Twist To Pi Day With Customizable Charcuterie Boards
The world has long misconstrued, grudgingly accepted, and eventually embraced technically inaccurate interpretations of the word "charcuterie." Although it literally refers to the prosciutto, soppressata, and bresaola that might be stylishly arranged on a meat-only platter, alternative takes abound. Unique cheese varieties are the classic charcuterie board accompaniment. Even tinned fish can make for an impressive, sophisticated charcuterie adaptation. And, just when you think you've seen the salty all, Pizza Hut introduces what it calls a "serious upgrade" to the smorgasbord form.
The multinational pizza chain, with its contribution to charcuterie writ large, has crafted perhaps the most unconventional riff on charcuterie we've ever seen. Its pizza charcuterie offering includes two medium pizzas, eight boneless wings, breadsticks, and dips for $24.99. Pizza Hut's charcuterie packages are available for order now, just in time to celebrate Pi Day on Friday, March 14, 2025. There is no indication that your local Pizza Hut will actually present the items in any way resembling a standard charcuterie board. However, you can, of course, arrange them like so at home. Chowhound reached out to Pizza Hut for clarification.
How Pizza Hut's charcuterie differs from the Ultimate Hut Bundle
If this order configuration sounds a little familiar, it might be because of its resemblance to Pizza Hut's Ultimate Hut Bundle, which also includes two medium pizzas, eight boneless wings, breadsticks, and dips for $24.99. But only its pizza charcuterie taps into the zeitgeist. "Pizza Charcuterie is a fresh, creative twist on the Ultimate Hut Bundle, designed to tap into the viral charcuterie trend," the company's website reads.
As is the case with its bundle, Pizza Hut's charcuterie is a choose-your-own-adventure item. Coat your wings in flavorful sauces like honey barbecue, spicy garlic, or sweet chili. Create your own medium pizzas (with a limit of 10 toppings), or choose from existing topping combos like meat or veggie lovers. You can even pay homage to the ancient culinary ancestor to pineapple pizza with a fruity topping. The only limit to building the pizza charcuterie board of your most confusing dreams is your imagination. And the crust. Sadly for stuffed crust lovers, Pizza Hut's Pizza Charcuterie is not available with this modification.