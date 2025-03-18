For The Absolute Best Movie Theater-Style Popcorn, Use This Oil
Loaded with fiber and surprisingly low in calories, popcorn is the ultimate comfort snack, whether you're settling in for an episode of your favorite show at home or heading to the movie theater. Light, salty, and irresistibly crisp and crunchy, it's the kind of treat that keeps you reaching for more, no matter how hard you try to stop. Yet somehow, no matter how much you spend on the hands-down best microwave popcorn brands on the store shelves, or how many tricks you try out to nail the taste at home, there's something about movie theater popcorn that just hits differently.
But get ready to have your mind blown as you finally say goodbye to mediocre popcorn forever. It might surprise you, but the key behind the most delicious batch of popcorn you'll ever taste isn't some fancy trick that needs a lifetime to master — it's actually just plain coconut oil. Not just one of the 18 staple ingredients you need for vegan baking, it's also the secret to achieving that smooth, creamy, and buttery texture without compromising your popcorn's crunch or making it soggy.
And if you're concerned about whether it'll make your popcorn taste like coconut, there's really no reason to worry because you won't taste even a hint of it. Instead, it will enhance the popcorn's flavor and add some richness to it, without making it feel too greasy. So, what are you waiting for? Grab those kernels and let's give it a try.
Use virgin coconut oil with your popcorn for best results
Coconut oil's silky texture will add a whole new level of depth to your popcorn. But if you're really set on recreating that authentic movie theater-style flavor, you might want to opt for virgin (or unrefined) coconut oil. Of course, you're now probably wondering what the difference is between virgin and refined coconut oil, and how it would affect the popcorn's taste. The truth is, unlike refined coconut oil, virgin coconut oil isn't heavily processed, so it retains more of the coconut's natural benefits. Meanwhile, refined coconut oil is slightly milder, so it won't fully deliver the final result you're hoping for.
To finally put this hack to the test, grab a big pot from your kitchen cabinet, but make sure it's light enough to shake since this little practice ensures all the kernels pop evenly and prevents them from burning. Then turn the heat all the way up, place your pot on the stove and add the coconut oil. Once the oil has fully melted, this is your cue to toss in the kernels as you swirl the pot to coat them thoroughly in the oil.
Keep shaking the pot with the lid on until the popping slows down a couple of minutes later. Once it stops, let the popcorn rest aside for a bit, and then generously drizzle it with yellow clarified butter for some extra crispiness. All that's left is to mix it up, sprinkle it with salt, and dig in!