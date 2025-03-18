French Toast And Hot Dogs Are The Makings Of A Breakfast You'll Never Forget
Aside from the fact they're iconic comfort foods, French toast and hot dogs don't have much in common. One is a refined brunch classic while American-style hot dogs are quintessential binge-it-with-a-beer ballpark fare. But as the old saying goes: Opposites attract. Combining French toast and hot dogs may sound strange at first, but they flaunt an unsuspecting and unabashed harmony.
French toast is typically made by smothering bread in an egg and cream batter before pan-frying it and topping it with powdered sugar and maple syrup. Hot dogs, of course, are made by stuffing a Frankfurt into a split bun. To combine these two surprisingly compatible dishes, simply dunk your hot dog into French toast batter and sear it on a griddle to enjoy the best of both worlds. Between the smoky, savory taste of hot dogs and the rich, sweet, and sugar-blasted taste of French toast, this hybrid breakfast masterpiece is like a culinary yin and yang. The spongy bread and hearty meat culminate in a dynamic yet satisfying mouthfeel that makes each bite more toothsome. Although there are many ways to jazz up French toast, breakfast hot dogs are one of the most satiating, satisfying, and surreal.
Tips for making French toast breakfast hot dogs
Neither hot dogs nor French toast are difficult to make, and combining them is just as easy. However, it's helpful to keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this crowd-pleasing breakfast fusion.
Instead of using a traditional Frankfurt hot dog wiener, opt for proper breakfast sausage to give this culinary mashup a more familiar "morning meal" feel. Of course, not all breakfast sausages can fill a hot dog bun. To ensure an even bun-to-sausage ratio, use ground breakfast sausage and shape it into links that are the length and width of the bread before cooking it and fitting it into your bun. (Because the meat won't effectively cook when searing the batter, always assemble the hot dog with cooked sausage.) A meat casing or binding agent like breadcrumbs or potato starch will help ground pork sausage links hold their shape if needed. If you're using shorter breakfast links, simply slice the bun in half and enjoy bite-sized French toast hot dogs. Once your hot dog is ready, submerge it into the batter and cook it like regular French toast.
Be mindful of the sausage flavor you select — use links prepared with herbs and spices that complement powdered sugar and maple syrup. Plain sausage is a tried-and-true option for a classic sweet-and-savory taste, but maple sausage, jalapeño sausage, or apple cinnamon sausage are also great options. Once complete, dust and drizzle the 9 a.m. hot dog with your favorite fixings, and enjoy. Once you wear yourself out on this one-of-a-kind dish, try your hand at a French toast breakfast sandwich.