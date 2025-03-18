French Toast And Hot Dogs Are The Makings Of A Breakfast You'll Never Forget

Neither hot dogs nor French toast are difficult to make, and combining them is just as easy. However, it's helpful to keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this crowd-pleasing breakfast fusion.

Instead of using a traditional Frankfurt hot dog wiener, opt for proper breakfast sausage to give this culinary mashup a more familiar "morning meal" feel. Of course, not all breakfast sausages can fill a hot dog bun. To ensure an even bun-to-sausage ratio, use ground breakfast sausage and shape it into links that are the length and width of the bread before cooking it and fitting it into your bun. (Because the meat won't effectively cook when searing the batter, always assemble the hot dog with cooked sausage.) A meat casing or binding agent like breadcrumbs or potato starch will help ground pork sausage links hold their shape if needed. If you're using shorter breakfast links, simply slice the bun in half and enjoy bite-sized French toast hot dogs. Once your hot dog is ready, submerge it into the batter and cook it like regular French toast.

Be mindful of the sausage flavor you select — use links prepared with herbs and spices that complement powdered sugar and maple syrup. Plain sausage is a tried-and-true option for a classic sweet-and-savory taste, but maple sausage, jalapeño sausage, or apple cinnamon sausage are also great options. Once complete, dust and drizzle the 9 a.m. hot dog with your favorite fixings, and enjoy. Once you wear yourself out on this one-of-a-kind dish, try your hand at a French toast breakfast sandwich.