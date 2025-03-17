The Controversial Southern Staple Alton Brown Won't Apologize For Loving

Controversial comfort foods are a rarity. Usually, the cozy classics that spark joy, like macaroni and cheese or holiday stuffing, only divide us along the most minute lines of an ingredient or two. But when disputes over meal-time mainstays arise, at least across the United States, they usually have to do with foods that don't cross over certain geographical, cultural, or ancestral lines. Think noodle kugel, tater tot hotdish, or oyster casserole.

TV personality, food scientist, and author Alton Brown knows a thing or two about divisive culinary traditions. When promoting his collection of essays "Food for Thought" on Nick Gillespie's Substack, Brown spoke eloquently about how being from the South informs his worldview. "Being an aware Southern cook means understanding the incredible culinary heritage of the Southern experience," he explained. Part of that heritage includes one iconic Southern staple for which there's always room: Jell-O. "Jell-O-based salads are a big thing in the South," he said. "I love them and always have, and I always will."

For the uninitiated, Jell-O salad isn't just a serving of the brightly colored gelatin dessert. It's a mixture of Jell-O and a myriad of other ingredients, like nuts, fruit, fruit juice, whipped cream, and evaporated milk. Jell-O salad might even be made with vegetables, cottage cheese, or mayonnaise. It's as if every family has their own recipe that's been passed down through generations, along with the Jell-O mold that has always shaped it before serving. As Brown noted, this type of generational connectivity has a special place within the Southern sensibility.