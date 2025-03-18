How To Reheat Tamales For A Perfectly Soft, Moist Texture
Tamales can be savory or sweet, and their versatility is certainly part of their charm. No matter what you like in your masa, from vibrant green chile chicken to rich coconut arroz con leche, it's worth knowing how to reheat tamales for a perfectly soft, moist texture.
The best way to reheat multiple tamales at once is by steaming them. For this method, place your leftover tamales in a steamer basket, put the basket in a stock pot, and steam over medium heat until warm. How much water you'll need to steam tamales varies, but the process usually takes between 15 and 30 minutes. This technique delivers near-perfect results as the steam infuses each tamale with plenty of moisture. Tamales are also made and reheated using a specific steamer called a tamalera in Mexico, so this option is best for those who love the traditional taste of this Mexican staple. If you don't already have a steamer and eat a ton of tamales, consider investing in a dedicated tool for the task, such as the ARC Stainless Steel Tamale Steamer Pot.
For those who don't need a steamer or only want to reheat one tamale at a time, a microwave can get the job done fast. To start, wrap your tamale in a damp towel and place this on a plate. Heat for one to two minutes or until steamed through. This method could make the masa a little tough, but if convenience is your main concern, this is the easiest way to reheat tamales.
Other techniques for reheating tamales
If you're eager to change the texture of your tamales from soft to crisp, the following methods might work best. The first technique we'd recommend is stovetop heating. Place your tamales on a dry frying pan over medium heat. Heat them like this, flipping occasionally, for perfectly warmed and crispy tamales. The corn husks will burn a bit, but the tamale inside will take on the delicious smoky flavor from the pan, and the masa will become nice and crisp.
A similar technique to achieve this delectable texture is reheating tamales in the oven. To do this, wrap each one in foil and place them all on a baking sheet. Make sure the tamales are wrapped tightly so they don't dry out. Cover the sheet pan with a layer of foil and bake for about 10 minutes on each side. After that time is up, the masa should be warmed and crisp. For a quicker way to reheat tamales while making them crispy, turn to an air fryer. Simply put the tamales in the air fryer basket in their husks and heat for four minutes on each side to achieve a crunchy exterior while maintaining the soft interior.
All the above methods work for frozen tamales, too; you'll just have to increase the cooking times. Each reheating technique has its pros and cons, so choose whichever approach feels right for you. Now prepared to handle any future leftovers, give this overlooked tamale variety a try the next time you make this staple Mexican dish.