Tamales can be savory or sweet, and their versatility is certainly part of their charm. No matter what you like in your masa, from vibrant green chile chicken to rich coconut arroz con leche, it's worth knowing how to reheat tamales for a perfectly soft, moist texture.

The best way to reheat multiple tamales at once is by steaming them. For this method, place your leftover tamales in a steamer basket, put the basket in a stock pot, and steam over medium heat until warm. How much water you'll need to steam tamales varies, but the process usually takes between 15 and 30 minutes. This technique delivers near-perfect results as the steam infuses each tamale with plenty of moisture. Tamales are also made and reheated using a specific steamer called a tamalera in Mexico, so this option is best for those who love the traditional taste of this Mexican staple. If you don't already have a steamer and eat a ton of tamales, consider investing in a dedicated tool for the task, such as the ARC Stainless Steel Tamale Steamer Pot.

For those who don't need a steamer or only want to reheat one tamale at a time, a microwave can get the job done fast. To start, wrap your tamale in a damp towel and place this on a plate. Heat for one to two minutes or until steamed through. This method could make the masa a little tough, but if convenience is your main concern, this is the easiest way to reheat tamales.