The Best Way To Reheat Tamales Is Also The Easiest
A traditional, Mexican dish, tamales are made from corn masa, contain savory or sweet fillings, and are wrapped in corn husks and steamed. Flavorful tamale fillings include everything from braised pork or beef in a chile-laden salsa verde, to beans, cheese, and even fresh fruit and chocolate. Mexican tamales aren't difficult to make, but aside from quick varieties, preparing the ingredients can easily take all day long. Though you may have to clear your schedule to make tamales from scratch, the best way to reheat a cooked tamale only requires a minute or less in the microwave.
If you purchased frozen tamales from a local Mexican grocery store, the first step is to let them defrost overnight in the refrigerator. The following day, simply wrap one tamale in a wet paper towel, place it on a microwave-safe plate, and reheat for around 30 seconds to one minute. Although you can cook multiple tamales this way, it's best reserved for a one-off. To reheat several tamales at once, place them in a large stock pot with a steamer insert and steam for approximately 15-20 minutes.
Tamales come from an ancient recipe
Originating in Mesoamerica as early as 1000 BC, tamales are one of the first nixtamalized foods – maize or corn that's cooked and soaked in an alkaline limewater solution to remove the tough outer sheath before being ground into dough. This ancestral dish is traditionally made around Catholic holidays and other special events, though tamales can be found year-round in Mexico and the U.S.
Because preparing a large batch of tamales and fillings is time-consuming, many families will hold a tamalada, or a tamale-making party, to complete the labor-intensive job in a sociable and celebratory way. The purpose of the gathering, aside from the enjoyment of a communal event, is to have plenty of tamales left over to share and freeze for later. If you can't get frozen tamales from a tamalada, or a local grocer, you can find them online with fillings such as hatch chile chicken, Chilitos "Texas-style" pork and chile, and vegetarian bean and cheese. The only other option would be to host your own tamalada.