The Best Way To Reheat Tamales Is Also The Easiest

A traditional, Mexican dish, tamales are made from corn masa, contain savory or sweet fillings, and are wrapped in corn husks and steamed. Flavorful tamale fillings include everything from braised pork or beef in a chile-laden salsa verde, to beans, cheese, and even fresh fruit and chocolate. Mexican tamales aren't difficult to make, but aside from quick varieties, preparing the ingredients can easily take all day long. Though you may have to clear your schedule to make tamales from scratch, the best way to reheat a cooked tamale only requires a minute or less in the microwave.

If you purchased frozen tamales from a local Mexican grocery store, the first step is to let them defrost overnight in the refrigerator. The following day, simply wrap one tamale in a wet paper towel, place it on a microwave-safe plate, and reheat for around 30 seconds to one minute. Although you can cook multiple tamales this way, it's best reserved for a one-off. To reheat several tamales at once, place them in a large stock pot with a steamer insert and steam for approximately 15-20 minutes.