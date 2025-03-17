The Unique Fruity Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Costco's Kirkland Signature Steak Strips

Kirkland Signature, Costco's in-house brand, is known for delivering high-quality food and beverage products at low warehouse prices. One such product is the brand's extra thick cut strips of steak made from premium cut, cured, and dried beef. In addition to being gluten-free and protein-packed, Kirkland Signature Steak Strips are made with a fruity ingredient one might not expect in a savory snack made of meat: peach puree concentrate.

Customers who peruse the bag — perhaps to investigate what makes the dried beef "natural-style" — might be surprised to see a sweet stone fruit in the ingredient list. However, it isn't unusual to use fruit puree or concentrate in beef jerky or dried beef marinades. The fruity sweetness balances out the savory, meaty flavor of the beef as well as other pungent, acidic ingredients often used in jerky marinades such as vinegar and Dijon mustard. In addition to helping cure the meat and kill bacteria during the drying process, vinegar is also a tangy ingredient that gives beef jerky depth of flavor.

Another reason to use peach puree as a marinade is because it adds moisture and helps tenderize the beef. This gives the steak strips their signature soft, easy-to-chew texture, in contrast to other types of beef jerky that are drier and require more jaw power to chew. In addition to the puree, Kirkland's Steak Strips contain a small amount of brown sugar and cultured sugar which can help retain moisture in the beef during the drying process.