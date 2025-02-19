The Tangy Ingredient That Gives Beef Jerky Depth Of Flavor

For what might be viewed as little more than some dried pieces of beef with a few spices, beef jerky remains a reliably delicious snack. It's perfect for snacking on the go, tiding you over between meals, or even simply giving you something yummy to munch on (and to flex your jaw muscles a bit).

While the "beef plus a few spices" sentiment is selling beef jerky quite short, the fact of the matter is that it is actually fairly simple to make. You can even make homemade beef jerky in your oven if you need to.

However, out of all the ingredients needed to yield some deeply flavorful jerky, there's one that can be a real game changer. If flavor depth is your goal with beef jerky, vinegar can certainly help you reach it. Specifically, a non-neutral vinegar such as apple cider vinegar can really help to make the flavor profile of your jerky more robust by adding in acidic and somewhat fruity or floral notes. If you don't have apple cider vinegar, or just don't want to use it, there are several worthy substitutions you can make in apple cider vinegar's place. In the case of a beef dish, red wine vinegar is another possible addition.