Is It Legal For Grocery Stores To Sell Expired Food?

Like many people, you've probably come across an expired item in your fridge, given it a good once-over, eaten it anyway, and were most likely just fine afterward. Other times, you may check the date on a product in the grocery store and quickly put it back in disgust when you see that it is past its expiration date. It happens more often than most of us would care to think about, which leads us to wonder whether it's legal for a store to sell expired products. It turns out the answer isn't a simple yes or no.

On a federal level, there aren't any laws against selling expired foods, except when it comes to baby food and infant formulas. When it comes to other foods, federal guidelines don't even actually require them to have an expiration date, but there are different state laws that apply to certain products, so it depends on which individual state the store is in. In Montana, for instance, milk producers are legally required to give consumers only 12 days to buy pasteurized milk after it's processed; other states don't have such strict milk laws. And in Arizona, you'll find an "expiration" date on eggs; in California, it has to be a "sell by" date.

Because the laws are inconsistent, understanding the dates on food packaging can be helpful. Generally, they aren't steadfast rules for when foods will go bad, but rather dates assigned by the manufacturer to let you know when they were packaged, when they will reach peak freshness, and how long the manufacturer expects them to stay fresh.