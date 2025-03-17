What Determines If A Wine Is Dry?

Sampling wine is an intimate experience. You properly swirl your glass, sniff, and sip, focusing on the many tasting notes that arise. There are designated terms for describing the sensations; words like buttery, tannic, or earthy pinpoint specific notes. More generalized descriptors, such as dry or sweet, delineate wines by the amount of sugar. While such a manner of describing wine is so ingrained, you may wonder what actually determines dryness in wine. After all, drinkers commonly attach the term to bottles without knowing what gives them such a character.

In the simplest terms, dryness refers to wines with a low amount of sugar. This comes about due to more fermentation, since yeasts have consumed the sweetness. While dry wine can be perceived as a boozier wine, which tastes extra-dry by way of alcohol's flavor, it's not necessary for wine to be especially alcoholic to be considered dry. Other characteristics like the grape variety, quantity of tannins, and production style also influence the perception of sweetness. So untangling what makes a wine dry is difficult, with many factors at play.