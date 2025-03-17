Ditch Your On-The-Go Breakfast Sandwiches For Breakfast Empanadas

Everyone deserves a filling and well-prepared breakfast to fuel their day ahead. If you're tired of fast food breakfast sandwiches and homemade varieties made with the usual bread, egg, and cheese, whip up a batch of breakfast empanadas. Unlike sandwiches made with sliced sandwich bread, empanadas are made with pastry dough and serve as a delicious on-the-go breakfast option.

An authentic food in Spain and Latin America, empanadas are best described as savory turnovers. With the right ingredients, these portable hand pies can easily transform into makeshift breakfast sandwiches. Not only are empanadas easy to store and eat on the move, they can be prepped and cooked in more ways than one.

Empanada dough, whether homemade or store-bought, can hold a variety of fillings. To prepare a week's worth of breakfasts with ease, use pre-cut discs of empanada dough, which are located in the frozen section of major retailers like Walmart and Kroger. You can also cut refrigerated pie crust with a round pastry cutter.

To prepare, add cooked breakfast ingredients to each flattened piece of dough. Then, fold and pinch the ends of the pastry together with a fork. If you're prepping these morning snacks ahead of time, freeze uncooked empanadas on a baking sheet and store them in freezer-safe plastic bags. This way, on any given morning, all you need to do is pop a few frozen empanadas in your oven. You'll be leaving your house with a freshly-baked handheld breakfast in no time.