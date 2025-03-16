Why Vanilla Bean Ginger Ale Is A Must-Have For Your Bar Cart

There's a right way to stock a bar cart, starting with a good amount of liquor and a few accessories, like shakers and ice. You'll need lemons, limes, and other garnishes; a great selection of glassware; and mixers — including a selection of fizzy mixers such as sodas. Ginger ale is a carbonated must-have for bar carts because it's a base for so many drinks and acts as the ultimate mixer for tequila, whiskey, beer, vodka, and other liquors. And you can take all those cocktails to the next level by adding a twist (not the citrus kind) to your basic ginger ale. Next time you restock, add vanilla bean ginger ale to your bar cart, and you'll get a mixer that tastes like a ginger cream soda.

Canada Dry makes 7.5 fluid ounce mini cans of Bold Vanilla Bean Ginger Ale, and it certainly lives up to the name. At first glance — and sip — the groovy little brown can holds a ginger ale that's just a shade stronger than the original Canada Dry recipe. But as you sip on your drink, you'll notice strong and peppery notes of ginger. Velvety vanilla undertones give this ginger ale a cream soda vibe, and they lend sweet and floral notes to cocktails.