Why Vanilla Bean Ginger Ale Is A Must-Have For Your Bar Cart
There's a right way to stock a bar cart, starting with a good amount of liquor and a few accessories, like shakers and ice. You'll need lemons, limes, and other garnishes; a great selection of glassware; and mixers — including a selection of fizzy mixers such as sodas. Ginger ale is a carbonated must-have for bar carts because it's a base for so many drinks and acts as the ultimate mixer for tequila, whiskey, beer, vodka, and other liquors. And you can take all those cocktails to the next level by adding a twist (not the citrus kind) to your basic ginger ale. Next time you restock, add vanilla bean ginger ale to your bar cart, and you'll get a mixer that tastes like a ginger cream soda.
Canada Dry makes 7.5 fluid ounce mini cans of Bold Vanilla Bean Ginger Ale, and it certainly lives up to the name. At first glance — and sip — the groovy little brown can holds a ginger ale that's just a shade stronger than the original Canada Dry recipe. But as you sip on your drink, you'll notice strong and peppery notes of ginger. Velvety vanilla undertones give this ginger ale a cream soda vibe, and they lend sweet and floral notes to cocktails.
How to stock your bar cart around vanilla bean ginger ale as the main mixer
Not everything on a bar cart has to go together, but you should be able to build your favorite drinks from what's available. If you're entertaining, you'll want to provide options for guests to create a few different styles of drinks for the evening, including non-alcoholic drinks. Canada Dry's Bold Vanilla Bean Ginger Ale is a perfect starting point for a unique drink menu, with its soft vanilla edges and bold blast of ginger. Canada Dry's small cans make them perfect for mixing individual drinks without losing carbonation, and they look adorable stacked among liquor bottles, garnishes, and bar tools. You can make a lot of different drinks with a few cans of vanilla bean ginger ale on your bar cart. Stock a few bottles of the best mid-shelf brands of scotch to make a vanilla bean scotch and ginger ale and some standard vodka to combine with vanilla bean ginger ale for a creamy and refreshing take on a Moscow mule.
Bold Vanilla Bean Ginger Ale from Canada Dry is a limited-edition flavor, however, and isn't even advertised on Canada Dry's official website. Check your local grocers for this creamy, gingery soda and pick some up when you can, or look for an alternative brand for a similar effect. It's especially perfect during the holidays when its creamy, vanilla notes perfectly complement the season.