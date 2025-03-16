What Are Olive Oil Blends And Can You Make Them At Home?

People have preached the benefits of cooking with premium olive oil. But that's easier said than bought. Top-shelf olive oil, like extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is often pricey, but cheap olive oil might leave a disappointing taste in your mouth. The solution to extending the use of a bottom-shelf olive oil and controlling its strength of flavor is to mix it with another cooking oil.

The reason cooks love olive oil is because of the rich, earthy boost it gives to food, but not all foods get along with it. It can throw off the delicate sweetness of baked desserts or give pan-seared meat an unwanted "oily" taste. Cutting olive oil with another cooking oil can give you the best of both worlds.

Olive oil has a lower smoke point of around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so mixing it with a high smoke point oil like vegetable or canola can help it tolerate intense heat. These oils are neutral enough to work with almost anything. As a result, you get a sturdy, more heat-tolerant oil with a hint of olive flavor.