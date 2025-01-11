The Worst Diet Soda You Should Put Right Back On The Shelf

Despite the fact that diet soda seems to have taken the world by storm, whether it be for its potential health benefits or its unique taste, that does not mean all diet sodas are created equal. That is, in our ranking of 15 of the most popular diet sodas, there are definitely a few that fall to the bottom of the list. Chowhound found out exactly which ones are the worst, and while a particular ginger ale didn't earn the literal last place, it wasn't far off. Canada Dry Zero Ginger Ale narrowly beat out Diet Mountain Dew (the worst diet soda of all), coming in at a disappointing 14th place.

Regular Canada Dry Ginger Ale was created in an attempt to make the average ginger ale "lighter," and founder John J. McLaughlin's creation was extremely popular during Prohibition as a mixer for strong gin. However, going diet seemed to be the drink's fatal flaw. While the regular and diet versions offer a similar smell, the sugar-free beverage's flat taste is disappointing compared to the original. However, all hope is not lost, as Canada Dry Zero could absolutely still be used as a drink mixer. Only thanks to its ability to lessen the punch of a strong alcoholic drink, Canada Dry Zero pulled ahead against its dew competitor.