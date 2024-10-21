Baking Soda And Powder: Which Leads To Better Cookies?

If you were to clean out your entire pantry and restock it from scratch, there's a really solid chance that both baking soda and baking powder would make the shortlist of essential ingredients needed to replenish your shelves' reserves. Both baking soda and baking powder are key ingredients for many of our favorite recipes, and can also serve other utilitarian purposes in certain situations. But their true strength lies in their names — they're great ingredients to use for baking. In fact, both substances are similar enough that you could swap one for the other if you had to. This begs the question, then: which one would win in a head-to-head when used for one of the most beloved baked goods ever? Specifically, which ingredient makes better cookies?

The real answer is to say "it depends." Each ingredient will yield you different results, and their final product will appeal to different people depending on what kind of cookie they're making and how they like them. But that's an unsatisfying response, so let's dive into what you expect from your cookies when using baking soda and baking powder, respectively, so you can make that call for yourself.