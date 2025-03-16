How Much Sugar Is Typically In Beer?
To beer or not to beer? That is the question, indeed. Especially if you've never stopped to consider whether your favorite brew contains any sugar. There's no reason to be concerned, though — there's still room for those unique beers from around the world you added to your bucket list, as most of them are very much sugar-free.
While regular beer contains little to no sugar at all, it's a whole different story with nonalcoholic beers due to their controlled production. Since they don't undergo a typical fermentation, it's no surprise that they have the highest content of sugar and carbs — simple sugar molecules that the body converts into glucose during digestion – standing at 28.5 grams each. A light, classic German-style pilsner has less than 2 grams of sugar, while a hoppy India pale ale (IPA) can have up to 4 grams, although this can vary. In contrast, sour beers, which are known for their acidity and tartness, lean toward the sweeter end and can reach up to 8 grams of sugar.
A London-made porter, which is a malty and medium-bodied type of brown ale, is slightly more balanced, with sugar levels ranging between 3 and 5 grams. A typical Oktoberfest favorite, Paulaner, contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. Moving over from Germany to neighboring Belgium, fruity lambics seem like they don't hold back on the sugar, boasting about 33 grams of sugar and 230 calories per serving.
Why some beers have more sugar than others
The sugar content in beer largely depends on the brewing process, meaning different beer styles can significantly vary in their sweetness. Regular beer has very little residual sugar due to the role of malted barley in its fermentation. If you're wondering what malted barley has to do with beer, well, without malted barley, beer wouldn't be beer, as it contains fermentable sugar. During fermentation, most of this sugar — primarily maltose — gets transformed into ethanol (or if you'd rather alcohol) and carbon dioxide by the yeast, although different yeast strains are capable of fermenting different amounts of sugars. Moreover, malt composition highly affects beer's sugar content, as some malts add more unfermentable sugars, impacting the drink's sweetness and body.
Meanwhile, since nonalcoholic beers don't undergo a typical brewing process, they are spiked with dextrins, which are non-fermentable carbohydrates from starch hydrolysis. While these are crucial for enhancing a nonalcoholic beer's fullness on the palate, they also increase the carb content, sometimes reaching up to 70 grams per liter, according to a recent study in Food Hydrocolloids. In addition, higher mash temperatures above 155 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to increased dextrin levels, resulting in a sweeter, fuller-bodied beer.
But ultimately, regardless of whether you prefer a sweeter brew or a sugar-free pint, it's important to know how to enjoy it properly. That's why before picking your preferred type, make sure to remember that when drinking ale, the glass you use matters. Cheers!