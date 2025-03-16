How Much Sugar Is Typically In Beer?

To beer or not to beer? That is the question, indeed. Especially if you've never stopped to consider whether your favorite brew contains any sugar. There's no reason to be concerned, though — there's still room for those unique beers from around the world you added to your bucket list, as most of them are very much sugar-free.

While regular beer contains little to no sugar at all, it's a whole different story with nonalcoholic beers due to their controlled production. Since they don't undergo a typical fermentation, it's no surprise that they have the highest content of sugar and carbs — simple sugar molecules that the body converts into glucose during digestion – standing at 28.5 grams each. A light, classic German-style pilsner has less than 2 grams of sugar, while a hoppy India pale ale (IPA) can have up to 4 grams, although this can vary. In contrast, sour beers, which are known for their acidity and tartness, lean toward the sweeter end and can reach up to 8 grams of sugar.

A London-made porter, which is a malty and medium-bodied type of brown ale, is slightly more balanced, with sugar levels ranging between 3 and 5 grams. A typical Oktoberfest favorite, Paulaner, contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. Moving over from Germany to neighboring Belgium, fruity lambics seem like they don't hold back on the sugar, boasting about 33 grams of sugar and 230 calories per serving.