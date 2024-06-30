Why You Don't Have To Worry About The White Stuff On Grapes

You probably know the saying that "looks can be deceiving." Never was there a case more true than that of bloom-covered grapes, which are perfectly safe to eat, despite their imperfect appearance. That said, it's a good idea to give them a quick rinse under cold water before popping in your mouth — just as you would any other fresh fruit or vegetable — to remove any traces of pesticides.

Washing off the bloom may also improve the grapes' flavor, since some people find that the bloom tastes bitter or chalky. Rest assured, that's where the issues with bloom end. "Bloom is completely safe, and usually washes away when rinsed," says Ross Jones of the California Table Grape Commission, in a video for Grapes from California. "If some bloom remains after rinsing your grapes, don't worry — there's no harm in consuming it."

On that note, be sure to only rinse grapes when it comes time to actually eat them. As just as bloom helps to preserve grapes on the vine, it also helps to keep them fresh once picked. Resist the urge to wash off this white film before popping them in the refrigerator, and they should stay in good condition for up to two weeks. As a nation positively obsessed with this bite-sized fruit, we think that's some pretty grape news.

