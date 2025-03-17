Get The Most Flavor Out Of Fresh Juniper Berries With One Extra Step

Fresh, citrusy, and a little piney, juniper berries are the perfect garnish for your gin and tonic when you head out to the club on a Friday night or catch up with friends. But you might be surprised to learn they're much more than just a punchy spice and the source of gin. People in the northern hemisphere (where juniper-bearing evergreen shrubs hail from) have long used the berries not just to create this flavorful, aromatic spirit, but also for teas, skincare, natural cleaning products, and even medicine. Aside from these uses, the shadowy blue berries make an excellent base for marinades, sauces and brines, but there's a secret to unlocking their deep, earthy flavors: Give them a little crush before combining them with the rest of your ingredients.

Crushing a handful of juniper berries releases their complex flavors and brings out their tartness and subtle sweetness. Once mixed with other ingredients such as garlic and wine, they create a strong, flavorful blend that adds some extra depth to meat dishes, especially recipes including pork and game; put them to the test in a marinade next time you make some fall-off-the-bone ribs. But what gives juniper berries their unmistakably bold flavor, and how do you crush them properly for the best results?