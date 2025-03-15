The Olive Garden Soup You Won't Catch Us Ordering Again

We are no stranger to strong opinions. Whether we're ranking fast food breakfast sandwiches or even scouring the grocery store's frozen food aisle to rank 15 frozen pepperoni pizzas, nobody is safe from the rigors of a Chowhound ranking. That is why we decided to pit all of Olive Garden's soup options against each other to find out which one makes us feel like family.

Unfortunately, the pasta e fagioli did not compare when in competition with the chain's three superior options (minestrone, chicken and gnocchi, and the first place winner zuppa Toscana). Pasta e fagioli is an absolutely beautiful dish, with tubetti pasta noodles and ground beef laying the foundation for tomatoes, carrots, white beans, and red kidney beans bringing color to the meal. However, this soup seems to fall flat in the most devastating way: its flavor. While the soup appears very chili-like, it doesn't quite deliver the promise that its appearance makes.