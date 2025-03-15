The Olive Garden Soup You Won't Catch Us Ordering Again
We are no stranger to strong opinions. Whether we're ranking fast food breakfast sandwiches or even scouring the grocery store's frozen food aisle to rank 15 frozen pepperoni pizzas, nobody is safe from the rigors of a Chowhound ranking. That is why we decided to pit all of Olive Garden's soup options against each other to find out which one makes us feel like family.
Unfortunately, the pasta e fagioli did not compare when in competition with the chain's three superior options (minestrone, chicken and gnocchi, and the first place winner zuppa Toscana). Pasta e fagioli is an absolutely beautiful dish, with tubetti pasta noodles and ground beef laying the foundation for tomatoes, carrots, white beans, and red kidney beans bringing color to the meal. However, this soup seems to fall flat in the most devastating way: its flavor. While the soup appears very chili-like, it doesn't quite deliver the promise that its appearance makes.
Pasta e fagioli? More like pasta e FLAT-ioli
The dish's tasteless beef chunks and dull vegetable pieces are not only disappointing upon first bite, but also provide no structure for the dip of a breadstick. While a few of the competing soups provide a much more dippable experience, like the chicken and gnocchi's deliciously creamy broth that sticks to a salty breadstick with little resistance, the pasta e fagioli is a thick soup with broth that is incompatible with loyal breadstick dippers.
It is safe to say that avoiding this soup as your appetizer will provide a much more enjoyable Olive Garden experience. Choosing the uniquely delicious zuppa Toscana, the classic chicken and gnocchi, or the tomato-based minestrone in order to avoid the dissatisfying bite of the pasta e fagioli will save a lot of heartbreak upon receiving the check at the end of the meal. For those who want a bowl of pasta e fagioli that's worth the wait, though, try making classic pasta e fagioli at home. Not only will it be far more delicious, but you might even have some to spare.