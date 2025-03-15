Can You Add Matcha Cold Foam To Any Starbucks Drink (And Which Is It Best In)?

Now a fan-favorite, Starbucks first unveiled cold foam in 2018 following a successful trial run at its first Reserve location in Seattle. As the demand for the frigid and fluffy drink topping increased, the coffee chain expanded its cold foam offerings, introducing a variety of flavors including matcha. One lesser-known secret at Starbucks is that customers can add matcha cold foam to any drink on the menu, but it's not always a practical choice.

Starbucks' cold foam is a simple concoction made by aerating skim milk in a blender with added flavoring agents like matcha powder. The fleecy froth sits perfectly atop beverages like a royal crown. Although a layer of whipped, matcha-kissed milk on a hot latte sounds intriguing, and Starbucks employees won't refuse customers the modification, it's not always worth it. Cold foam will rapidly disintegrate when poured over hot drinks, disrupting the texture, temperature, and overall quality before you even take a sip.

We know what you're thinking — if you shouldn't add cold foam to hot Starbucks drinks, why does whipped cream get the green light? It comes down to fat. Whipped cream's high fat content helps it maintain structure, even in the presence of heat, while cold foam, made from skim milk, lacks the stable fat needed to stay intact. As a result, cold foam collapses instantly, while whipped cream holds its shape and gradually melts into the drink. Long story short — Starbucks matcha cold foam is best suited for cold drinks.