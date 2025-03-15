The Costco Frozen Breakfast Item That Isn't Worth Your Money

Be it breakfast sandwiches, croissants, all-American waffles, frozen breakfast items are a lifesaver for those of us who want an elaborate breakfast that goes beyond plain ol' cereal or toast but don't have the time to whip it up. Costco has no shortage of these items in its freezer cabinets, and one intrepid Chowhound writer set about baking, microwaving, and toasting the big box store's various frozen breakfasts and ranking them from best to worst. Out of six options, one came last in our rankings: Kellogg's Eggo waffles.

The problems with this product arguably have more to do with Costco's status as a bulk retailer. Chowhound's reviewer didn't have major problems with the taste of these waffles but rather, the packaging: They're sold in a whopping 72-pack. Those six dozen waffles are then sealed again into smaller packages of 12. The problem here is that such an enormous box is hard to store. If you have one of those small freezer cabinets at the top or bottom of your standard refrigerator, forget about finding space for this many waffles unless your freezer is close to empty. If you have a standalone freezer or a waffle-loving friend to split the box with, maybe it'll work out — but 72 waffles is a lot, so if you don't eat them regularly, they may end up hanging out in there so long that they get freezer burn.