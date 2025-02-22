How To Revamp Leftover Dip Into A Totally New Appetizer

It's happened to everyone — you host a potluck and end up with tables full of nothing but dips and desserts at the end of the night. While this is technically the opposite of a problem (tbh, it sounds like the best party ever) this situation is likely to lead to an abundance of savory leftover dip. Since it might just be a crime to throw out a surplus of sweet and zesty warm elote corn dip, you might want to try revamping it into an easy and delicious post-celebration appetizer — stuffed mushrooms.

These tasty little bites not only come together at lightning speed, they're usually a crowd pleaser (though we understand if you don't want to share). The key to success here lies in choosing the ideal mushrooms for stuffing. Baby bellas are traditional, but you can also opt for bigger portobello caps if you're feeding a smaller group of people or just like a really meaty bite.

Whichever size you choose, it's important to avoid common mistakes that could ruin your mushrooms, like rinsing them in running water, as the excess moisture could make them tough. Instead, clean them with a damp cloth, then break off the stems and scrape out the gills with a spoon to make plenty of room for your dip. Next, fill the concave caps with dip, being careful not to overfill them as they might not cook evenly. Once every cap is filled, you're ready to oven roast them until the mushrooms are tender and the dip is bubbly and golden.