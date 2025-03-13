Can You Freeze Bologna?
So you finally found out what exactly bologna is and what it's made of. You're so excited by this discovery that you head to the store and ... oh no! You've purchased way too much bologna to eat before it's deemed unsafe (which, according to the USDA, is about two weeks if the package is unopened and refrigerated). Have no fear, as bologna is absolutely able to be frozen and enjoyed at a later date.
However, there is a catch. Bologna can be frozen if it is tightly packaged in plastic, so many cooks opt to keep it in its original packaging to avoid the hassle of rewrapping. Despite it being a time-consuming effort, chef Melissa Clark actually encourages those who want to freeze meat to rewrap beforehand, stating that this practice avoids freezer burn potentially drying out the meat. However, as long as the meat is tightly packaged, freezing it should be a breeze.
Freezing opened bologna
The bologna should be safe to eat for up to 2 months if kept in the freezer, but keep an eye out for telltale signs of spoiled meat. Bad odor, a dull gray or brown color, or a slimy appearance will indicate the bologna is no longer edible and should be tossed instead of salvaged.
Already opened the package and want to freeze the leftover slices? No problem! While bologna can be consumed for up to five days after being opened and refrigerated, according to the USDA, it needs to be packaged correctly in order to be frozen once it's been unwrapped. In order to store it correctly, each slice should be placed on wax paper or paper towels and placed on top of each other in an airtight plastic bag. Then, simply place it in the freezer until desired, while keeping an eye on the calendar. Unpackaged meat may be good while frozen for a shorter period than meat still in its original packaging, so it's best to keep an eye on each slice to avoid mold growth or rotting meat.