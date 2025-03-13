Can You Freeze Bologna?

So you finally found out what exactly bologna is and what it's made of. You're so excited by this discovery that you head to the store and ... oh no! You've purchased way too much bologna to eat before it's deemed unsafe (which, according to the USDA, is about two weeks if the package is unopened and refrigerated). Have no fear, as bologna is absolutely able to be frozen and enjoyed at a later date.

However, there is a catch. Bologna can be frozen if it is tightly packaged in plastic, so many cooks opt to keep it in its original packaging to avoid the hassle of rewrapping. Despite it being a time-consuming effort, chef Melissa Clark actually encourages those who want to freeze meat to rewrap beforehand, stating that this practice avoids freezer burn potentially drying out the meat. However, as long as the meat is tightly packaged, freezing it should be a breeze.