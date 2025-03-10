The Briny Rice Addition That's Hiding In Your Pantry
Rice completes almost any meal. Whether it's served as a simple side seasoned with butter and pepper or seasoned and used as a bed under salmon or curry, there's a sense of satisfaction in each bite. And, of course, it's a necessary ingredient for a salmon and avocado poke bowl. But when plain rice becomes a bit monotonous, it's easily enhanced. For a hint of acidic spice and complexity, there's a secret weapon hiding in your pantry or refrigerator you may not have considered adding to the pot: pickling brine.
There are a number of ways to add extra flavor to rice, including toasting the grains prior to cooking and boiling or steaming the rice in chicken stock or white wine instead of water. But repurposing pickle brine is one method that's often overlooked. And we're not talking about making your own brine, either. Just open a jar of pickles, jalapeños, or capers, and pour in some of that tangy juice in place of water. The result can be a subtle (depending on how much you use) yet definitive upgrade in flavor and complexity. The one tricky part? You will probably need to experiment to find which kind of brine you prefer. This flavorful hack also works when reheating rice or microwaving a ready pack, like Ben's Original Ready Rice. Simply add a teaspoon of brine before heating and mix well.
A little brine makes for a big upgrade
You're likely already familiar with adding olive brine to craft a dirty martini, and know the impact that the umami-forward ingredient has on a cocktail. Likewise, vinegar is a key component for seasoning sushi rice, imparting a distinctive bite. The key is the complexity of flavors this oft-ignored liquid brings. Most pickling brines consist of some variation of water, vinegar, salt, and spices. Think capers, olives, pickles, banana peppers, and many other preserved condiments (avoid peppers packed in oil).
Once you've found your brine, the rest is easy: Swap out an equal amount of water for brine before cooking the rice. Start with a smaller ratio, say one-third brine, to begin with before completely replacing water. Many people who've tried several variations find standard pickle brine is too strong to fully replace water, but pepper or lemon brines work well on their own. Brine has plenty of salt. You probably won't need to add more.
Then it's simply a matter of finding what you like. Olive brine adds a savory, nutty character, while spicy peppers (of course) ramp up the heat. The liquid from capers tastes deliciously salty and slightly oceanic. The overall impact depends on how much brine you're using per serving. You can always add a dash more brine for seasoning, or sprinkle rice with Japanese dashi powder or furikake to further elevate it. Use brine-seasoned rice inside stuffed vegetables or under marinated pork for a complementary burst of flavor.