The Briny Rice Addition That's Hiding In Your Pantry

Rice completes almost any meal. Whether it's served as a simple side seasoned with butter and pepper or seasoned and used as a bed under salmon or curry, there's a sense of satisfaction in each bite. And, of course, it's a necessary ingredient for a salmon and avocado poke bowl. But when plain rice becomes a bit monotonous, it's easily enhanced. For a hint of acidic spice and complexity, there's a secret weapon hiding in your pantry or refrigerator you may not have considered adding to the pot: pickling brine.

There are a number of ways to add extra flavor to rice, including toasting the grains prior to cooking and boiling or steaming the rice in chicken stock or white wine instead of water. But repurposing pickle brine is one method that's often overlooked. And we're not talking about making your own brine, either. Just open a jar of pickles, jalapeños, or capers, and pour in some of that tangy juice in place of water. The result can be a subtle (depending on how much you use) yet definitive upgrade in flavor and complexity. The one tricky part? You will probably need to experiment to find which kind of brine you prefer. This flavorful hack also works when reheating rice or microwaving a ready pack, like Ben's Original Ready Rice. Simply add a teaspoon of brine before heating and mix well.