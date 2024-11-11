Upgrade Any Rice You Make With One Simple Extra Step

Rice is one of the most versatile ingredients in all of cooking. Used in cuisines across the world, rice is used less for its taste and more for its function as a recipe base or filler. Although its mild-mannered flavor is almost always jazzed up with sauces, seasonings, and other bigger, bolder ingredients, you can upgrade the taste of plain rice with one quick and easy prerequisite – toasting it.

Toasting rice triggers the Maillard reaction – a chemical heat reaction between amino acids and sugars that results in browning, enhanced flavor, and a golden-brown char on the food's surface. By stirring rice over the stove before introducing it to your favorite recipes, you deepen its profile with a toasty, surprisingly nutty dimension of flavor that can transform your recipes. Whether it's brown rice, basmati, or jasmine, you can toast any type of rice, so you never have to worry about compromising on your favorite variety.

Toasting rice adds a warm and cozy flavor to both savory and sweet dishes. Whether it's your famous fried rice, a sweet batch of Rice Krispie treats, or a basic pot of steamed rice, just about any rice recipe can benefit from some stovetop toasting.