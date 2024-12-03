The Pizza Tool That Makes Soggy Bottom Pies A Thing Of The Past

Making and sharing a homemade pie is the stuff of memories. On the other hand, a failed pie may haunt you forever, which is why a pie with a soggy bottom should be avoided at all costs.

Fortunately, there's a super handy secret that can prevent this devastating outcome, and it requires only one tool that you may already have on hand — especially if you're fond of making another kind of pie — and that's a pizza stone. The reason this works is because it helps mitigate an inherent conundrum in pie construction. A custard or fruit-filled option like classic apple or sugar cream pie is delicious, but also full of moisture. Even if you pop your pie in a perfectly hot oven right away, those wet fillings sit in your pie crust long enough before setting up that the wetness transfers to your crust, and you wind up with slices that are sodden and unpleasant.

Pizza stones are slabs designed to be preheated. The material sucks up all that heat and then passes it along to whatever you set on top of it — and that transfer is the key to this pie trick. A preheated pizza stone blasts the underside of your pie with a dose of high heat immediately, increasing your odds at having a perfectly browned bottom that can hold its own against the moisture of your filling, and prevent the whole shebang from becoming saturated and soggy.