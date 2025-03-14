The Little-Known Compound That Makes Chocolate So Satisfying
Chocolate is said to be an aphrodisiac. It's also known as a quick energy-boosting snack, something to eat to uplift your mood. It's also said to be good for heart health and blood flow, potentially improving cognitive function. With so many health claims and hype, chocolate is much more than just a sweet treat. So what exactly makes chocolate — derived from the cacao pod — such a superfood?
Meet theobromine, the compound that provides chocolate's energy-boosting properties. Belonging to the methylxanthine family — which also includes caffeine and theophylline — theobromine has a mild stimulant effect that can increase alertness. However, it is more gentle than caffeine and provides a smoother, longer-lasting energy boost without the jitters or sudden crashes associated with coffee. This is because theobromine does not significantly impact the central nervous system like caffeine does. This compound can also be found in yerba mate and green tea, with very small amounts in coffee, but dark chocolate has the highest concentrations.
Studies suggest that this compound has several other health benefits, such as stimulating the heart muscle, improving blood circulation, protecting teeth against decay, and assisting the body in clearing excess fluids. Theobromine is safe for humans in moderate amounts (it would take a massive amount to make you sick), but is toxic in smaller amounts to dogs and cats, which is why chocolate is never given to our furry friends.
How much theobromine is in chocolate?
The amount of theobromine in chocolate depends on the percentage of the cacao content; darker and purer forms of cacao will have more theobromine. Pure cacao powder, unsweetened baking chocolate, and cacoa nibs, crushed pieces of cacao beans, are where you would find some of the highest concentrations of theobromine.
Looking at chocolate bars, dark chocolate with 70-85% cacao will contain up to 810 mg of theobromine per 100 grams, roughly a bar of chocolate. For a single serving of this dark chocolate bar, about 30mg, you would be consuming around 227 mg of theobromine. Milk chocolate contains significantly less, with only 40-200mg per 100 grams, while white chocolate contains basically none. Store-bought chocolate bars, cups, and treats will greatly vary. For example, a serving of Hershey's milk chocolate bar contains 64mg of the compound, while Chowhound's favorite chocolate bar isn't very clear on its percentage of cacao.
Although not exactly comparable, a standard cup of coffee contains 95 mg of caffeine. When eating a single serving of, say, dark chocolate, you won't feel like you had a cup of coffee. There is less theobromine in volume in a serving of chocolate than there is of caffeine in a serving of coffee, plus theobromine's effects are less noticeable. If drinking a strong cacao-based beverage, you may begin to feel more of the stimulating effects of theobromine, as this is the most concentrated form of chocolate and the compound.