The Little-Known Compound That Makes Chocolate So Satisfying

Chocolate is said to be an aphrodisiac. It's also known as a quick energy-boosting snack, something to eat to uplift your mood. It's also said to be good for heart health and blood flow, potentially improving cognitive function. With so many health claims and hype, chocolate is much more than just a sweet treat. So what exactly makes chocolate — derived from the cacao pod — such a superfood?

Meet theobromine, the compound that provides chocolate's energy-boosting properties. Belonging to the methylxanthine family — which also includes caffeine and theophylline — theobromine has a mild stimulant effect that can increase alertness. However, it is more gentle than caffeine and provides a smoother, longer-lasting energy boost without the jitters or sudden crashes associated with coffee. This is because theobromine does not significantly impact the central nervous system like caffeine does. This compound can also be found in yerba mate and green tea, with very small amounts in coffee, but dark chocolate has the highest concentrations.

Studies suggest that this compound has several other health benefits, such as stimulating the heart muscle, improving blood circulation, protecting teeth against decay, and assisting the body in clearing excess fluids. Theobromine is safe for humans in moderate amounts (it would take a massive amount to make you sick), but is toxic in smaller amounts to dogs and cats, which is why chocolate is never given to our furry friends.